Tahlequah's Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed troubling information related to projected deaths from COVID-19 during a Thursday, Oct. 1 meeting.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said the committee talked about the first downturn in the numbers.
"This week, the city was at 144 and the county at 200 known active cases. That's down from 170 and 243 last week," Ratliff said. "However, Cherokee Nation results are not showing the same downward trend in its 14 counties. It's still a big concern that the projection models the White House uses are showing 378,000 deaths by the end of 2020, which is almost double where we are today."
Ratliff said of the $1.2 million Tahlequah received in CARES funding, ERTF requested $35,000 to be earmarked for proposed parklets in downtown.
"[We'd like to] have several portable parklets created for restaurants downtown in an effort to mitigate the spread by allowing some outdoor dining for those that do not have it currently," Ratliff said.
The parklets will be discussed at the Oct. 5 Tahlequah City Council meeting.
During the ERTF meeting, officials worked on guidelines for Halloween.
"What activities are low, moderate, and high risk? We want to make sure the folks who decide to pass out candy are taking as many precautions as possible for both themselves and the trick-or-treaters," Ratliff said.
What's next
The next Economy Recovery Task Force meeting is Thursday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.
