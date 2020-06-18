City and health officials agree there has been a surge in COVID-19 numbers in Cherokee County and in Oklahoma over the past couple of weeks.
Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, said it's obvious the virus is spreading within the community. On Tuesday, June 16, he addressed the issue on Facebook as to whether it was safe to return to normal activity.
"The answer to that is an unqualified, very ambiguous, 'depends.' It depends on how you approach this whole thing," he said. "A week ago in Oklahoma, if you took 1,000 people off the street who were not symptomatic for COVID, and you tested them for COVID, you would find about 3.5 percent would be positive for COVID. This week, if you took 1,000 people off the street, you're going to find somewhere between 5 and 6 percent of people who are positive for COVID."
The number of positive cases has increased over the past couple of weeks in Cherokee County; in fact, they've nearly doubled. Galdamez speculated the reason for the surge was Memorial Day weekend gatherings.
"The numbers tell us that you and I are sick of COVID. We're absolutely sick of it, and I don't want to hear about it anymore, and I'm sure you don't, either," he said. "But on the other hand - and unfortunately - COVID-19 is not going away, and it's not going away anytime soon."
Trae Ratliff, Ward 4 Tahlequah city councilor and head of the Economic Recovery Task Force group, said a big issue communities are facing is "COVID fatigue," but community members still need to practice safety measures.
"That seemed to be the focal point of our conversation last week - that everybody is just so sick and tired of this stuff, socially distancing and wearing a mask when it's 100 degrees outside," said Ratliff. "Unfortunately, the time now is probably more important to wear a mask, more than ever. Yes, we are opening things back up. Yes, we are moving forward, as we must, but I think it's very clear this is still here and this is going to be with us."
Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team has been in contact with local hospitals, given the increase in positive cases in the state and the area.
"We met [Monday] over the phone, and some of the information discussed was that the testing for COVID has been more liberal," said Long. "Widespread community transmission is occurring as we watch the state positive trending upward."
However, hospitalizations and deaths are not climbing locally, although officials see an increase in positive cases.
Long said, during a June 1 Tahlequah City Council meeting, that the Crisis Task Force team is now meeting twice a month unless the hospitals see a surge in cases.
"We transitioned that last week. Since things are going well, we opted to change the frequency of those meetings to twice per month," said Long.
Mayor Sue Catron said the crisis task force discussion has "transitioned away" from entities sharing their numbers in standard format.
"As the critical question is their ability to meet needs -- adequate bed spaces, adequate staffing, and adequate PPE," she said. "We talk about what they are experiencing, such as greater traffic in clinics, etc. For numbers and watching the trends, we are looking at Oklahoma [State] Health Department reporting for Cherokee and surrounding counties."
Ratliff said ERTF is still working, just as it has been, to keep local businesses afloat during the pandemic.
"We've had another influx of masks, and we've had another shipment of masks come in," said Ratliff. "If you or anybody in the community needs them, at this point, they're still located at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce."
As of Thursday morning, June 18, Oklahoma State Department of Heath officials claimed they were unable to provided updated numbers COVID-19 numbers due to technical difficulties. Cherokee Nation reported 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
