City opens softball fields at Anthis-Brennan Complex

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the brand new softball fields in the Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex brought in a crowd of folks who've been ready for the opening.
Completion of the fields wrapped up earlier this week just in time for the inaugural softball tournament. The tournament was scheduled for Sept. 26-28, with the cooperation of Tahlequah High School and Northeastern State University. However, the event is in a holding pattern due to inclement weather.
The city of Tahlequah, along with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, held the ceremony Thursday morning at the new fields. City officials, city employees, and those who were involved with planning and construction posed for a photo with Parks and Recreation Director Charles Poteet, Mayor Sue Catron, Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, and former mayor Jason Nichols cutting the ribbon.
"I just showed up and put the bow on this thing, I didn't really contribute," said Ratliff. "All I did was ask Charles [Poteet] and his group to put this to the forefront to make priorities so we can get these kids a place to play."
Ratliff said that six years ago, Tahlequah voted on a $22 million bond issue that included the completion of phase two of the Anthis-Brennan softball fields and a renovation of Phoenix Park.
He is focusing his efforts on reviving sports teams, using ideas he's picked up from other sources. Ratliff and a group of parents, coaches, umpires and community servants traveled to Sallisaw Sept. 11, to visit with their youth league board regarding their program and the transformation of Tahlequah's.
"Our folks asked questions about operations, revenues, tournaments, responsibilities and agreements," said Ratliff. "I believe the most profound thing to me was not their facilities, or their relationship with the City....but that they have 'paid' employees. They have someone who has the best interest of the kids and the league on site."
He said they were in Sallisaw for about two hours and the group got the information "straight from the horses mouth." He added that they conducted their meeting and he watched how the items on the agenda played out.
"Everybody just wanted to know how all the pieces fit together and I feel like it was really not only informative, but it really just solidified what my previous thoughts were and the notion was that this could work in Tahlequah," he said.
Ratliff said he is bringing the city's sports programs back through the newly created Tahlequah Sports League, where all the resources of each sport are pooled together.
The next step for the Councilor is to find the money to get Phoenix Park up and running. He said it's a time crunch already and he doesn't want it to "fall flat on its face."
"I don't want to over promise and under deliver," he said. "We're going to fight for some money and try to drum up some funds to get the park going."
The councilor wants to convert the four run-down-softball fields into baseball diamonds, and for the entire ballpark to have an efficient drainage system. The fields have sustained significant damage due to standing water, and current drains are clogged with years of debris and rocks.
Cancellation of this year's Cherokee County Softball League activities due to the unfinished status of the softball fields sparked frustration among area athletes and their parents.
During the summer, Catron expressed concern that there was not a strong softball or baseball program to bring in competitive regional tournaments. That would not only cost the city revenue, but it's depriving local players of a home-turf venue.
Ratliff added that there is an economic impact of teams coming here to play in tournaments.
"Tournaments for other towns and cities have huge impacts on restaurants, hotels and retail, but here we don't have that. This is a no brainer. Help these kids and, in turn, bring more people to town to eat, stay and play - thus increasing our sales tax revenues to help the city continue to provide the services we are used to," he said.
If groups are interested in hosting a tournament or utilizing the new fields, they are encouraged to call the Parks and Recreation Department.
"If you haven't had the chance to come out here and look at the ball fields anytime from now on, they are essentially ready to go," said Ratliff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.