City opens softball fields at Anthis-Brennan Complex

Keri Thornton | Daily Press

Tahlequah city officials, employees and those who worked on the planning and construction of the softball fields at Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

Front row from left: Councilor Stephen Highers, William Harris, Rocky Neugin, Wayne Ryals, Charles Poteet, Mayor Sue Catron, Councilor Trae Ratliff, former Mayor Jason Nichols, Travis Wyman, Caleb Murray, Kaison Denney, and JJ Perry. Second row: Cindy Morris, Jennifer Yerton, Casey Callaway, Joshua Owens, Casey Barnhart, Magen Coward, Michael Torkelson, Councilor Dower Combs, and Justin Fort.