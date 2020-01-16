The Tahlequah City Planning Commission approved a building permit application requested for construction of a building that would require modifications of area regulations.
The plan Brian Wright brought to the board indicated the new building will house two apartments on 218 N. Muskogee Ave.
Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said it was unusual for the board to consider an empty lot that has never been developed.
"It was discussed that there's improper zoning code for what they want to do, which is C-2. They're wanting to have a mixed-use development where they have both dwelling units, as well as a commercial aspect to it," said Johnson.
The C-2 district requires that all dwellings refer to the R-3 district. Johnson said those regulations weren't designed for a downtown lot.
With the modifications, Johnson said he can go through each of them and have them itemized for the City Council.
The city of Tahlequah completed a draft of the comprehensive plan and asked that the Planning Commission board review and make recommendations.
The board took looked at two proposals that overlay zoning districts, establishing a Historic Preservation District boundary and a Commercial Corridor Overlay district boundary.
Johnson pointed out there is a lot of history in Tahlequah and they have an opportunity to protect historical preservation areas.
The plan was to limited discussing the proposals and taking possible action at next month's meeting.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
