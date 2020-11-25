City street commissioner pay slashed; superintendent will assume duties

Tahlequah city officials say a restructuring plan lowered the salary for the street commissioner considerably, and most of the duties formerly under that umbrella will now belong to the street superintendent.
During a Nov. 12 Tahlequah City Council special meeting, City Administrator Alan Chapman advised an ordinance was needed to set in place the compensation of elected officials before the filing period for the next regularly scheduled election.
Councilors approved compensation for four elected positions, and while most received increases, the street commissioner salary was cut. That position paid over $65,000 until the recent retirement of Wayne Ryals. The pay has now been reduced to $12,000.
“The restructuring of the pay for the street commissioner reflects a transition in that position to direction, authorization, review, and approval as defined in the ordinance,” said Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron.
According to the City Charter, the duties of the street commissioner include overseeing the streets, alleys, bridges, gutters, and public grounds of Tahlequah.
“It shall be his duty to remove or cause to be removed all waste matter and substances, and oil obstructions from the streets, avenues, alleys and public grounds of this city, and to see that all streets, avenues, alleys, bridges and culverts are kept in good state of repair, and in good condition, and to perform such duties as may be imposed upon him by the mayor and council of the city,” the charter reads.
Buddy Harris is now street superintendent and lead employee in that department since Ryals' retirement in August.
The City Charter Review Committee had presented five proposals for the November election to the city council. However, because the city failed to publish notice of the election appropriately as required by law, votes were not tallied, and officials instead used the count as a survey.
The five propositions included: adding another councilor for each ward; the street commissioner would be appointed, rather than elected; the city treasurer would be appointed in the same fashion; the mayor would be able to vote on all matters; and a recall provision would be in place for any city elected official.
“As evidenced by the recent election, we have been looking at various models to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Street Department, much as we have with other city departments,” Catron said. “Building, repairing, and maintaining our streets and sidewalks requires considerable knowledge and experience.”
The mayor said larger projects take a number of years to progress from design to completion, and a long-term focus is needed.
“Like many cities, Tahlequah has had a street commissioner and a street superintendent. Reviewing the requirements of the street commissioner in our ordinances led us to realize that the street commissioner duties lend themselves to an oversight function, much as the treasurer exercises oversight over our Finance Department,” Catron said.
Catron said the duties of the street commissioner will now be the responsibility of the street superintendent.
