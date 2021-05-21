City swaps street projects due to holiday weekend

City officials said street projects have been swapped due to timing and traffic expected over the holiday weekend.
City Street Commissioner Kevin Smith announced Thursday, May 20, that APAC-Central will begin construction on North Cedar Avenue before other planned roadways.
“Due to increased traffic before and during the Memorial Day holiday and potential impacts on businesses along Rayne [Street], Mahaney [Avenue], and Mimosa [Lane], APAC will start construction on the ‘other’ four streets,” Smith said.
Beginning May 26, roadwork will commence on North Cedar Avenue, and it could take up to three days to complete. The project consists of milling and laying down new asphalt between Downing Street and Crafton Street.
“We had initially programmed MMR first to reduce impacts on schools, but schools will be out at the end of this week. Swapping the projects should allow APAC to move through the MMR project much more quickly than having to compete with traffic during one of the busiest weekends,” Smith said.
Mill and overlay to Allen Road, Fourth Street, and College Avenue will follow once Cedar Avenue is completed.
“Anticipated completion for each project, ACCF and MMR is 10-12 days apiece; total project [should be] 20-24 days. That is, of course, without weather delays,” Smith said.
During a May 15 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked which streets or sidewalks were repaired in their neighborhood, and whether it made a difference to them. They were also asked what roads needed repairs the worst.
Kathy Williams said there are more issues with roadways in school zones that need repairs, and those should be a priority.
“Pendleton Street that runs in front of the Tahlequah Performing Arts Center has needed to be repaired for quite some time now,” Williams stated. “Traffic is so backed up when school lets out every day.”
Street crews began repairs and construction to Pendleton Street on May 6, and that project has since wrapped up.
According to Williams and other readers, areas in the road on South College Avenue were filled with gravel after a utility repair, but the temporary fix has already washed out.
“Every time utilities are worked on or the roads get torn up for work, then it gets gravel for awhile before finally being filled in with concrete,” said Joseph Bosley. “It [won’t] last long before we get back to reverse speed bumps in the worst possible locations and [those] tearing up vehicles and tires.”
Additionally, several readers believe East Fourth Street is in dire need of widening and repairs.
“[The] street narrows and if cars coming from [the] other direction, you are forced into broken and uneven pavement,” said Deborah Payton.
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website for their expectations regarding the progress on sidewalk and street repairs and improvements – in the past, now, and going forward. Twenty-seven percent agreed the progress is much better than it’s been in the past, and 27 percent said it’s about the same as it’s always been. Twenty-four percent indicated the city is making somewhat better progress on streets and sidewalks, and 11 percent said progress on those projects is much worse than it's been before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.