The Tahlequah City Council agreed to purchase property using CARES Act funding during a Dec. 7 meeting.
The board went into executive session for over an hour to discuss the purchase of property at 124 W. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron has said the old Shawnee Street Theater is being purchased to potentially build a new City Hall where the parking area is now located.
The property has been listed for sale with Century 21 Wright Real Estate for $500,000, and Catron said the city could buy it for $325,000.
The property is owned by the Regional University System of Oklahoma, which is willing to negotiate a discount. Catron would like to buy the property from RUSO, and sell it to the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long made the motion for the property purchase, while Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs seconded. Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff voted against the buy.
Tahlequah resident Bryce Felts asked the mayor to cite the cost for abatement of asbestos in the building.
Catron said the estimated cost is close to $124,000.
Felts pointed out the entire cost for the purchase and repair was around $450,000.
"Yes, but we also have an appraisal for the land itself for $454,000 from a few years ago," Catron said.
Officials updated the public on both task force teams and COVID-19.
Long said the Crisis Task Force team continues to meet the first and third Monday of each month.
"Both hospitals continue to test and Cherokee Nation's website states that as of Dec. 4, they have 6,223 positive COVID-19 cases inside the Cherokee Nation jurisdiction," Long said. "Both health systems have the resources and capacity that is needed and they continue to receive PPE items."
Long said transmission rates are in the red level for Cherokee County.
"People are also making assumptions that the vaccine is going to solve everything quickly. The first early vaccines will primarily go to health care workers and frontline first responders' staff," Long said. "Dr. [John] Galdamez from our crisis task force is preparing an educational video that will inform our community on how the vaccination distribution process and timeline will most likely flow."
Ratliff, head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, said Oklahoma has the fourth-highest positivity rate in the U.S.
"One concerning thing brought up in our last meeting is in the last six weeks, in the state of Oklahoma, there's been as many positive cases as there were in the first six months," Ratliff said. "I think that's the one thing you need take away in anything I say in the next five minutes: The trend is going up."
Ratliff said he anticipates a larger spike in cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
"However, health officials are anticipating Oklahoma will be in 8,000 cases per day from the first week of January," Ratliff said. "Everybody's got to continue to maintain their social distance, wear the mask, wash your hands, and so on."
Peggy Glenn, who chairs the City Charter Review Committee, said the panel has met several times since the November election.
"[We] determined that at this time, looking at the charter, there's a Section 14 that basically prohibits within a 12-month period the same questions being brought up in a special election, or more than one special election," Glenn said. "So in an abundant of caution, we are going to hold off on putting anything on the February Special Election ballot. We'll continue our work after that election, looking at other changes that as we're reading through the charter probably should be made or proposed in the future."
The five proposals weren't counted after questions were raised as to whether the ballot measures were published, as required by state law and City Charter. Instead, the proposals were used as a survey.
The board gave approval to City Administrator Alan Chapman's Enterprise fleet management program.
"This isn't just buying a vehicle. This is a fleet management program because something you can see historically over the last 10 years, we average about $85,000 a year in capital outlay," said Police Chief Nate King. "That number really does't tell the truth because we don't spend $85,000 a year on vehicles. We may spend $160,000 one year and $22,000 the next."
The initial cash outlay to implement the program will be provided from COVID-19 essential service funds. The program allows the TPD to offload vehicles and invest those funds back into the fleet.
"What we found ourselves doing now is spending close to $40,000 this year on maintenance of all vehicles," King said. "We've already spend $30,000 on cars this fiscal year, and we've got two sitting at the police department that would be another $12,000 there that we just haven't fixed yet."
The program will update TPD's fleet to give officers dependable vehicles and cut operational costs.
"This program is a way to not only update our fleet, but it is also a way to offload our fleet when those vehicles reach end-of-life cycle," King said. "This program would move our cycle for vehicles from 11 years to five years."
King said the $40,000 a year on maintaining vehicles will go toward payments to new vehicles.
"Something I really like about this program is the maintenance package; $32 a month per vehicle is basically a full coverage warranty," King said. "Outside an oil change, that even includes a set of tires."
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
