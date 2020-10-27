City to continue charter vote as 'survey'

Officials took no action to amend or repeal City Charter proposals for the upcoming election during an Oct. 27 emergency Tahlequah City Council meeting.
"As you are aware, we have some propositions from our Charter Review Committee that we had asked to go on the ballot for Nov. 3," Mayor Sue Catron said. "Council, you approved that through resolution and we have had come to our attention that the publications were not made as required by our charter nor as required by the state ordinances."
On Oct. 23, a Tahlequah resident contacted the Daily Press to claim the Notice of Municipal Election wasn't published as it should have been. According to Section 92 of the City Charter, the notice must be published in the newspaper of general circulation once a week for four consecutive weeks before the election. The item was published once, on Oct. 22. State statute requires publication once a week for three consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper.
"My understanding in talking with Mrs. [Tiffany] Rozell from the Election Board is that we can proceed with the election. Some ballots have already gone out and have been returned," Catron said. "[We can continue] knowing the results of the election are questionable and can be challenged. Or we can vote to rescind the resolution, at which point once we provide that information to the election board, they would quit distributing ballots and return those that are out."
Peggy Glenn, who chairs the City Charter Review Committee, said the majority on the panel agreed to keep the propositions on the ballot.
"With one exception, the remaining seven were in favor of allowing it to proceed," Glenn said. "That's mainly to get the sense of the city and the voters on those specific propositions, and one was in favor of pulling the ballots."
Glenn said they could continue with the vote if no one challenged the ballot. However, she believes now that the issue has been brought to the attention of officials, someone will challenge it.
"That wouldn't be advisable because we'd lose," said City Prosecutor B.J. Baker. "I believe these questions are already attached to other things that are properly on the ballot."
Baker advised officials to use the proposals as a survey instead.
"We don't get a dress rehearsal for a general election, and this would be a great polling tool - and we're paying for it, anyway. We might as well go ahead and let go if there are already some votes in," said Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long echoed Combs' statement and said an "expensive pre-polling" survey would be good to have when they proceed with changes in the future. According to City Administrator Alan Chapman, the city spent between $3,000 and $5,000 to get the proposals on the ballot.
"This would be a good opportunity to engage in what people want," Long said.
There are five propositions: adding another councilor for each ward; the street commissioner would be appointed, rather than elected; the city treasurer would be appointed in the same fashion; the mayor would be able to vote on all matters; and a recall provision would be in place for any city elected official.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff asked Glenn how this mishap will change the timeline in regard to the February election.
"If we decide to put this back on the ballot, the street commissioner is now an elected position that could have potentially not been on there as an elected position for February," Ratliff said. "But now, is it possible that we can have an election for street commissioner on the ballot at the same time we have this proposition saying that we're not going to, in the future, elect it?"
Glenn said the city could feasibly have people file for two positions, street commissioner and city treasurer.
"They would file for those offices in December and they would be on the ballot from February. You could have the proposition say that if passes in the election, it would go into effect immediately, but talk about confusing the voters!" Glenn said.
When the issue was brought to Catron's attention, she said City Attorney Grant Lloyd had provided instructions to City Clerk DeAnna Hammons about the need to publish the notice each week for four weeks prior to the election. Catron said that requirement was not met. Hammons said her mistake was overlooking that particular email, and in not following up with Catron to see what needed to be done.
"I can count over 40 emails that just pertained to the election and election process of publication, whatever it may be. There's nothing that I can find that states the city clerk is in charge of publication," Hammons said. "My recommendation is, if you have a charter review committee, have someone on that assist in the election. Some other cities have the election board. I did reach out to the election board on Aug. 18 to ask for direction. I did not get a reply, so I've done my due diligence the best that I knew how, and don't feel like I should take the entire heat for everything. I will take some of it, certainly, because that's fair enough, but I do recommend that in the future -- for all elections -- you have more than one person overseeing the process."
