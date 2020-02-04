Commissioner says Water Street bridge is safe

Concerns over whether a bridge spanning Tahlequah Creek on Water Street is safe were raised recently by area residents.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals said the bridge is engineered to flex to prevent it from cracking.
"You get a heavy load on it, and it's going to go down a little bit, and if you're standing on it, you can feel it," said Ryals. "That is an engineered deflection, which will help keep them from cracking."
Mayor Sue Catron said there has been no formal discussion regarding that particular bridge, but there has been talk about it.
"I did have someone mention that someone else had mentioned that they thought the bridge moved. Street Commissioner Ryals is checking that out," she said.
A summary listing of deficiencies and recommended repairs from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation showed the bridge's condition is such that repairs should not be necessary anytime soon. The bridge will be monitored during future inspection.
Catron and Ryals said all 28 bridges recently passed inspection from ODOT.
Citing the report, Ryals said out of the 28 bridges, nine were in need of some type of repair.
"The bridge is built on a steel high beam and almost any bridge will flex, especially ones that are built on steel I-beams," said Ryals.
The commissioner said the department will work on the Woodard Avenue bridge first; the one on Choctaw Street will be second; and the bridge on Water Street will be worked on third.
Ryals said he expects those repairs to be completed by the end of the summer, if the weather cooperates.
