The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners accepted a $200 donation payment for West 887 Road during a Nov. 18 meeting.
"It's our road fund. We had a bunch of people all pitch in to blacktop a road, and this gentleman came under some financial difficulties where he couldn't pay all of his up front, so he makes a payment " District 3 Commissioners Clif Hall explained.
The board gave its nod to close the courthouse at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving.
Approval of an agreement to work on private property with Matt Stephens was granted.
"Mr. Stephens is just south of our county barn and he has some great clay gavel," said Hall. "He's wanting to widen the road that's going down to his house, and in return, he's going to give us X amount of loads of this good material."
Hall's request for resolution to encumber funds for emergency repairs to South 595 Road was granted.
The board tabled the approval of plat of Limestone Hollow Estates with Brian Scott with Caughman Surveying indefinitely.
What's next
The Cherokee County Commissioners meeting with be Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
