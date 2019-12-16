The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners approved agreements to work on several private properties during a Dec. 16 meeting.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said a bridge was plugged up on Rita Hix’s property; a fence needed to be repaired on Williams Jones’ property due to beaver dams; and another fence needed repairs on Craig Loftin’s property.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall’s request to work on private property with Jim Perry was approved.
The board gave its nod to accept a donation payment of $200 for West 887 Road.
“This was a road that we blacktopped this last year and all of the residents went in on it,” said Hall. “This gentleman is making payments to pay his part off.”
Approval to paint three offices at the 911 center was approved.
Approval of a juvenile detention transportation claim in the amount of $505.44 was granted.
What's next
The Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Monday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
