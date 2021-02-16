The Cherokee County Commissioners approved agreements and a lien waiver during a Feb. 16 meeting.
The agreement approved was in regard to work done on private property with County Assessor Marsha Trammel.
Commissioners gave their nod to an unattainable lien waiver for a Mud Valley Road project.
The board also OK'd the retention of Investigator Harold Thomas' handgun and badge upon his upcoming retirement. Thomas will retire at the end of the month after 16 years at the sheriff's office.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next commissioners meeting is Monday, March 1, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
