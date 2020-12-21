The Cherokee County Commissioners approved two contracts with two companies for a remodeling project during a Dec. 21 meeting.
Representatives with Myers-Cherry Construction Co. said they submitted their qualifications to remodel the north entrance of the courthouse.
“I would say the first step is programming SD and you approve that, then you would go DD, which is design development, and you would approve that,” said David Myers. “There are steps where you guys are approving it each time before it moves forward.”
The commissioners approved the second contract with GH2 Architects.
The board also OK'd a phone and data package for the courthouse.
Cornell Cross, director of client solutions at Apprentice Information Systems Inc., said they assessed more of the courthouse and found a second internet provider for a failover circuit.
“It’s a completely different type of circuit than fiber, so that way if something goes wrong with the fiber line, it would be potentially that the cable line would up because they’re running on two different needs,” said Cross. “Obviously if you have multiple lines and power poles down around the city, it stands a very good chance that if fiber is down, your broadband should probably be working.”
Cross said this will allow the courthouse to remain up and running.
Approval to replace heaters in the Community Building, a courtroom, and the County Clerk’s Office were granted.
A juvenile detention/transportation claim in the amount of $719 was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Dec. 29 at 9 a.m.
The courthouse will close Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m., for Christmas.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
