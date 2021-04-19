The Cherokee County Commissioners approved an IT services agreement April 19.
Assessor Marsha Trammel said her office has always had an agreement with the OSU Center for Local Government Technology.
The board gave its nod to a Detention Services agreement between them and the Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners's Juvenile Detention Center. Sheriff Jason Chennault said the deal is the same as years before, and CCSO doesn't use the services often.
A fixed-rate service contract renewal between the department of corrections, community sentencing, and the commissioners was approved. Commissioners approved date of Monday, May 17, 10 a.m., for a hearing to open a section line on East 630 Road in District 1.
The next County Commissioners meeting is Monday, May 3, at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.