The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners approved P-Card rebates for the treasurer’s office during an Oct. 21 meeting.
“Once a year, we get a rebate based on what we spent. We just get one lump amount or the total the county spent ,and it’s on the agenda for you to decide if we want to split it up percentage wise or if it should just go to county general,” said Treasurer Patsy Stafford.
The county property bid to Pollyanne Choate in Lake Tenkiller Harbor Lot 374 Block C was approved by the commissioners.
The board gave its nod to the purchase of an $80,318 rescue/vessel for the Cookson Fire Department. The purchase was to Connor Industries Inc.
Approval of a juvenile detention contract between SAC and Fox Nation and the commissioners was granted, along with the request of receiving officers.
The board took no action on selling county property. One bid was submitted by Jerry Lee Williams for $1,006, which was $6,904 short.
“This is a 2-1/2-acre partial in District 2 that’s gone up for bid and it appraised for $10,000 and has to bring 80 percent for the go,” said District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard was absent.
What's next
The Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
