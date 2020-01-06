The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners approved an agreement to work on a private property during a Jan. 6 meeting.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said the plan is to clean out a creek on Bill Anderson’s property, and that should keep water off the roadway.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall’s request for the disposal of several equipment was approved.
The board gave its nod to appoint Hall as Governmental Building Authority chairman for 2020.
Action toward six month bids was tabled until Jan. 8.
Approval of all claims, P.O.s, blanket P.O.s, appropriations, and transfers were granted.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Tuesday, Jan 21 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
