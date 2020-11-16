The Cherokee Board of County Commissioners discussed a countywide lodging tax during a Nov. 16 meeting.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff said the board needed to make a decision by Dec. 10 for the proposal to be on the February 2021 ballot.
“If you’re not aware, within the city of Tahlequah, we have a hotel/motel tax. Any establishment 80 rooms or less collects a 4 percent tax in additional to your sales tax county, state, and so on,” Ratliff said. “That 4 percent for any lodging less than 80 and the new hotel that’s 80 or above is actually 6 percent.”
That money passes through the city to the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and ends up in Tour Tahlequah coffers. Ratliff said the hotel/motel tax is bringing in around $140,000 a year in revenue to Tour Tahlequah to promote the entire area.
“Only way you’re going to sell it, though, is that it has to be specific; what’s it for, what you’re spending the money for. This county doesn’t mind paying something as long as they know what they’re getting, how long it’s going to be, and what it’s for,” said District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown. “They’re not tight when it comes to getting what they pay for, as long as they know what they’re getting.”
The board asked for more time to discuss costs with a phone and data package for the courthouse.
Cornell Cross, director of client solutions at Apprentice Information Systems Inc., said there were a number of deficiencies in the data structure of the courthouse.
“We decided to provide a whole solution package to the courthouse to choose from,” Cross said. “It’s not a case of ‘you have to pick one or the other.’ If you want to look into doing something about the courthouse’s data structure, you certainly can, and we’ve provided those numbers to you.”
Cross said they surveyed what the internet service providers options were for the courthouse, and there were various options.
“That’s a really inefficient way of going about providing internet to a building such as this – especially since you can get a good price for extremely fast speeds, with no data limits whatsoever,” Cross said.
Cross said Lake Region Electric Cooperative had the best packet for better costs.
“Lake Region has a 500 MB per second package that synchronizes up and down, meaning you’re sending and receiving at the same speeds for about a fourth of the costs,” Cross said. “Quite frankly, I think that would be the best option for the courthouse – to get all your internet under one price, and provide fast speed for everybody.”
A juvenile detention/transportation claim for $1,952 was approved. Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.
The courthouse will close Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m., for Thanksgiving.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.