The Cherokee County Commissioners on March 15 approved a resolution to donate funds to area schools for graduation parties.
The $2,000will go toward alcohol- and drug-free after-graduation parties for ROHC, Hulbert High School Senior Committee, Keys High School, and Tahlequah High School.
The board authorized the country treasurer to accept checks for $13,825. Assessor Marsha Trammel said the it’s part of the money the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority pays in lieu of all tribal houses. Half of the funds will be appropriated to schools and the other half will go to the general fund.
Approval of a purchase card program linking authorization with the state and Bank of America was granted. The board gave its nod to rescind detention services agreement with Sac and Fox Nation Juvenile Detention Center.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until March 29 at 9 a.m.
The next meeting is Monday, April 5, at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
