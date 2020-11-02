The Cherokee County Commissioners approved a notice to proceed on a grant for a safe room at Norwood Community Center during a Nov. 2 meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said the $50,000 would go toward pods, and those will be open to the community.
The board gave its nod to a resolution to use $45,000 for a 1-mile asphalt overlap project on Ballentine Road to Park Hill Road.
District 3 Commission Clif Hall said the estimated total cost is $95,000, with the city of Tahlequah paying $50,000 and Cherokee Nation reimbursing $45,000.
"That sounds like a deal. When are you going to try and do that?" Brown asked.
Hall said they would like to have that project started sometime this week.
A bid for $28,000 was awarded to Yellow House Machinery for the purchase of a tree cutter.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were all approved.
The approval of payroll was tabled until Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
