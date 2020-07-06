The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a July 6 meeting, approved a request by Tahlequah City Attorney Grant Lloyd and Kalan Lloyd to place a bell on the courthouse lawn for celebrations.
“We want to put a bell out here in the front and it would mostly be for when adoptions are finalized,” Kalan said. “You could also ring it whenever the [Department of Human Services] does a reunification with families. You could also ring whenever people get married in the courthouse.”
Grant said the goal is to have the bell up and ready by November — National Adoption Awareness Month.
“[Kalan’s] goal was to try get that in place by November so that can kind of be a green light to that concept, and anything the county thinks is a appropriate for celebration,” Grant said.
The bell would be a joint project of Cherokee County and the city of Tahlequah.
“According to [Grant], the city owns a third interest in this building, so we have to get permission from them as well,” Kalan said. “The Cherokee County Bar Association is going to pay for the majority of it and we’ll figure out the rest.”
The board approved funds from the U.S. Department of Interior in the amount of $96,994. The money will be disbursed to school districts.
Commissioners approved a detention services agreement among the Craig County Regional Detention Center, Pittsburg County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, and the commissioners.
The board also gave its nod to a resolution requesting funds from the Fire Department General Fund to go into the County Clerk’s Personal Service Account.
“This is a fee the clerk charges all rural fire departments yearly, and the amount is $28,354,” District 1 Commission Doug Hubbard said.
A juvenile detention transport claim in the amount of $162 was approved.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, July 20 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
