The Cherokee County Commissioners agreed on a lease-purchase of five patrol vehicles for the sheriff's office during a Sept. 8 meeting.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said they plan to buy the vehicles for the undersheriff, captain, and three investigators.
“We’re buying one Ford F-250 and four Ford Explorers. The F-250 is in and is being equipped right now, and we’re still waiting on the Explorers,” Chennault said.
He said Welch State Bank has offered a 3.36 interest rate, and total payments will be $169,858 over five years.
“We went through Welch State Bank and this is the one we don’t have to make a first payment for a year,” Chennault said. “The money Cherokee Nation gives us every year — they give us $45,000— is what we’re going to use as payment.”
Chennault said the goal is to have all the vehicles paid off in three years.
The board gave its nod to an Oklahoma Department of Transportation project of the replacement of a low-water crossing over a tributary to 14-Mile Creek on East 660 Road.
“That’s right east of the old Moody Store, and it’s that slab there that always floods out,” said District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard.
A juvenile detention/transport claim for $300 was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Sept. 11 at 9:15 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
