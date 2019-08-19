The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved during an Aug. 19 meeting quotes for the Tahlequah Fire Department's installation of a fence and an electric sliding gate at the training center.
Fire Chief Ray Hammons said the fencing is for security purposes and it will keep people from hanging out around the property.
“This will fully enclose the training center out there and the city put fence around the existing three sides, and this is the north side that needs to be closed off for security reasons,” said Hammons.
There will be 230 feet of fencing with two gates – a manual one and an electric one. The installation and quotes have been approved by the FD Tax Advisory Board.
The board OK'd a declaration of surplus requested by the sheriff’s office. Undersheriff Jason Chennault said they bought recreation vehicles but have never used them.
“We’ve got some recreation vehicles and two travel trailers that we bought in 2013,” said Chennault. “Our intention was to use them for command posts, but we just never have used them.
The vehicles were purchased for $50 each and the plan is to sell them Oct. 19 at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds during the gun and property sale.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall requested and received approval to transfer money for the ETR loan project in the amount of $266,485 for South 550 Road and Welling Road, north and south of the new bridge.
The board gave the nod to a $277.72 juvenile detention/transportation claim.
Approval of bids to a lease-purchase for a rescue/fire vessel aluminum hull with cabin, outboard engine and trailer by Cookson Fire Department was tabled until reviewed by the board at the request of Hall.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meeting is Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
