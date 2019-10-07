by Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners accepted Sheriff Norman Fisher's resignation during an Oct. 7 meeting.
Fisher, who was elected in 2005, submitted his letter of retirement to the commissioners in August.
His retirement will be effective Oct. 31.
Fisher is the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Cherokee County, and was the longest-serving Tahlequah police chief.
Since he is stepping down before the election season, Fisher has appointed Undersheriff Jason Chennault to serve the remainder of the term.
A special meeting will be held this week to officially appoint the new sheriff.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard's request to purchase a 35-ton low boy trailer was approved.
He said there was one bid and it was from Trail Boss Trailers Inc. for $37,950.
The board gave the nod to District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall's request to accept a donation of $6,600 for West 887 Road.
"This is a road we blacktopped out toward Cookson and the homeowners down there pitched in on that road," said Hall. "This is part of their payment to go toward that road."
Approval of declaration of surplus requested by the sheriff's office was approved, and Chennault said the vehicles were from drug seizures.
The vehicles were a 2012 Ford Focus, a 2003 Dodge pickup, and a 2013 Cadillac car.
What's next
A special Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.