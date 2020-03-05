Cherokee County Commissioners say they would be on board to have a question about Sunday liquor sales on the next election ballot.
Oklahoma's presidential primary was held on Super Tuesday, March 3, and many Cherokee County residents wondered why the provision wasn't on the ballot.
Voters in Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Tulsa, and Washington counties got to weigh in on liquor sales on Sundays.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said she received calls from voters who didn't see the proposition on their ballots.
"It has to go through the commissioners, and I haven't heard a word about it," she said. "I assume it's probably coming, but we had several people call on election day, asking why they were just voting for the president."
Since the vote would be county-wide, the proposal must be approved by the commissioners to make the ballot. Commissioners said no one in the county was on their radar for the proposal, so they didn't take action on it. They quickly OK'd putting the question on the ballot in 2018 to allow liquor by the drink on Sundays, and it passed handily.
"If proprietors want to bring it to us, then we will be more than happy to look at it," said District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard.
Oklahomans voted in 2016 to approve a bill allowing convenience and grocery stores to sell wine and high-point beer. That measure went into effect in 2018.
A year before, Former Gov. Mary Fallin had signed a bill that letting voters to decide on Sunday liquor sales on a county-by-county basis.
"It's a county issue and it's something they have to draw up and send to me," said Rozell.
Blackhawk Liquor Manager Bill Adair said the change would be good for the stores, and agreed with many others who say it would level the playing field.
"The fact of the matter is, people are just going to take a 20-minute drive somewhere to go get their liquor, and it's just revenue for the town," said Adair. "I think a lot of the store owners feel the same."
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said he would like to see what the residents of the county want before he made an informed decision, but he wouldn't mind the change.
"The majority of their sales are wine, and it's an unlevel playing field when they have to be closed that day, but people can still get it at grocery stores," said Brown.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said he's on board with the idea, and it comes down to being the people's decision.
The Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers Thursday on Facebook if they would like to have the option to vote for Sunday liquor sales in Cherokee County. The vast majority of respondents were in favor of it.
Sheila Riley said businesses should be able to choose days and times they operate.
"Too much government control for many years. Oklahoma need to come out of the dark ages and let these business owners have their fair chance at earning profits," said Riley.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 261 readers had taken part in the Facebook poll.
Eighty-eight percent wanted to vote on Sunday liquor sales; 12 percent did not.
Even if it's passed by voters, the proposal only offers the option to be open on Sundays; it's up to individual liquor stores whether they're open that day.
