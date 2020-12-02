The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors secured a $1,500 retainer for development of a resolution for a countywide hotel/motel tax vote during a Dec. 2 special meeting.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff brought the proposal to the Nov. 16 Cherokee County Commissioners meeting, and told the board members they needed to make a decision by Dec. 10 for the proposal to be on the February ballot.
Genny Maiden, TACC chair, said the city of Tahlequah has a hotel/motel tax, and is bringing in around $140,000 a year in revenue for Tour Tahlequah.
"We have been working with the [county] commissioners, as well as Trae Ratliff, on moving forward to get a county lodging tax," Maiden said. "It's about the opportunity to encourage, promote, and develop tourism strategies throughout Cherokee County, not just the city of Tahlequah."
The proposed tax percentage entails 3 percent lodging tax of the gross rental receipts. Seventy-five percent of the money will be designated for tourism to market and promote countywide tourism, and 25 percent designated for Cherokee County to develop roadside beautification initiatives, as well as pay for trash and litter removal, along with administration and enforcement of the tax.
After further discussion, the board thought it would be best to match the city's lodging tax at 4 percent instead of 3 percent.
"Are we going to write in an exemption for municipalities, or is it going to say 'Tahlequah City' specifically?" board member Joshua Winn asked. "What if it's Hulbert, or Keys, or someone who says, 'That's not fair, they're in Tahlequah and the dollars go there and our dollars go here'?"
The board agreed to have Lloyd Legal, PLLC, develop the resolution, with the goal of having that ready before the commissioners' meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.
The board gave its nod to the 2019-2020 Chamber audit.
TACC President/CEO Nathan Reed said the auditor, Robert St. Pierre, believed the financial statements were presented fairly.
"He said he was worried because the Chamber had net liquid assets of around $150 total," Reed said. "He said that was his biggest concern, and we have made progress rectifying that since then, with a grant and things of that nature. It's going to be much better on the next audit, but obviously, this is ending June 30, 2020, and that all happened after this day."
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long replaced Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers on the Chamber board.
What's next
The December TACC regular meeting has been canceled and the board will regroup in January.
