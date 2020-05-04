By Keri Thornton
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a May 4 meeting, accepted a contract renewal between the Corps of Engineers and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said the contract is renewed every year, and it will allow CCSO to patrol parks on Lake Tenkiller and the Illinois River.
"It is a reimbursement that we bill them every month and they pay us back," said Chennault.
The board tabled an agreement for juvenile detention services with Sac and Fox Nation. Assistant District Attorney Andy Williams said he wanted more time to look over the contract before he made a decision.
"There's some language in here that we agree needs to be submitted to the jurisdiction of the second Fox Nation's Tribal Courts, and we don't do that typically," Williams said. "We don't enter agreements that require binding arbitration, either. We always want to reserve our rights to trial in the State of Oklahoma Courts."
Commissioners approved a resolution to request an Emergency Transportation Revolving Fund loan in the amount of $320,000 for South Nalley Road, East Ross Street, South 500 Road, and Qualls Road.
A request from District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall to accept a refund check from Yellowhouse Machinery for a credit on a part was approved.
Jennifer Sparks' request to set a public hearing for a private cemetery was approved. The date of that hearing was set for June 1 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
