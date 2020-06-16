The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a June 15 meeting, approved a full payment of a workers compensation insurance quote renewal for the fiscal year.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said the payment in full was $182,931. If they chose to split the payment, there would be a penalty.
"We can split it in half and they will penalize you a little bit for the second half," said Hubbard.
Commissioners chose not to pay Jeremy Scott $500 a month to maintain a website and Facebook page.
Scott explained he would be on call in case a situation arose for which he could quickly get visual aids and the message online.
"The long and the short of it is, for $500 a month -- I don't know anybody in the county that's qualified as me to do it for that price," Scott said. "This is the kind of job where people - that's all they do, and they make $25,000 to $35,000 a year, working for a municipality or possibly a county."
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said they could continue using Scott's services, even though there wasn't a lot going on. However, District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall didn't second the motion.
The board gave its nod for a detention services agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises Inc.
The County Treasurer's request for the purchase and installation of a glass door was approved. Patsy Stafford said she received an estimate of $1,790 for the new door and plans for it to be installed at the entry to the bookkeeping office.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, July 6 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
