By keri thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners tabled an old business item during a July 15 meeting for the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs fiscal year 2020 detention transportation contract.
Assistant District Attorney Andy Williams voiced his frustration to the board regarding the contract and whether it can actually be approved.
"They still want to insist on having that language in there about indemnity, even though we've pointed out to them that constitutionally, you can't sign that kind of stuff," said Williams. "They recognize that, but said if you can't successfully argue that, then what's your problem? Our position is that I checked it, and do we still want to hold off on this?"
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall motioned to table and District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard seconded.
Hubbard's request for action to amend ETR loan application number was approved.
"We changed a road that was listed that we're going to work on. It's still the same project and still the same amount," said Hubbard.
Hall's request for declaration of surplus and disposal of equipment was granted. A John Deer tractor was purchased for $54,000 in 2005 and sold to Craig County for $50,000.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown requested and received approval to work on private property with Charles Arnall. "We've got a clay gravel pit right there that we are going to try to access clay gravel for our roads at no charge," said Brown.
Commissioners gave nod to a juvenile detention/transportation claim.
"That was us taking the 15-year-old accused of murder to Craig County," said Undersheriff Jason Chennault.
What's next
The next meeting is July 29 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.