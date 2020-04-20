The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during an April 20 meeting, agreed to continue limiting access to the courthouse due to COVID-19.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said they will continue limit access for another 30 days, unless they decide to lift it at an earlier date.
“I’ll make a motion then that we can lift it at your order — the chairman’s order — but we’ll leave it on for 30 days with the option to lift it at any time,” said Brown. “
The board gave its nod to use tax funds to purchase a service wing electrolyzed water system for making hypochlorous acid for COVID-19.
With discussions of the possibility of restarting the economy, Brown said things will be different if and when that happens, and the public needs to be provided assurance about fighting the virus.
“I would like to see us to be able to provide this as much as possible to every outlet for the public as viable to where we can knock this down because we don’t have bullets,” said Brown. “We’re coming to the point right now to where we’re almost reaching what was 10 years' worth of Vietnam casualties in a matter of less than four months.”
Commissioners approved a disaster emergency proclamation provided by Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood. The proclamation is to ensure there are federal funds available for which the county would be in line to receive.
A request from District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard to sign a claim for a bridge project was approved.
A juvenile detention transport claim in the amount of $1,228 was also given the nod.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
