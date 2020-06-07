By Keri Thornton
Tahlequah officials have been praised by observers for working diligently to ensure this year's city budget is stabilized and correct.
Mayor Sue Catron said several concerns needed to be addressed going into the current fiscal year.
"Our city administrator, finance department, city treasurer and departmental managers and staff all jumped in to effect great change over the past few months," Catron said. "Some of those initial concerns related to cash flow, right-sizing our work force, and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our offices continues into next year as well."
Total budgeted expenses in the General Fund have been reduced from $12.3 million to $10.1 million. The personnel costs, which had been running 80 percent of the General Fund budget, are down to 75 percent.
"There have been no across-the-board raises included, and we appreciate the patience and the understanding of our employees, who unfortunately will not be getting an increase this year," Catron said.
Throughout the year, most operating contracts had been renegotiated or canceled, and travel and training expenditures have been eliminated.
"We have tried to be conservative as we put this budget together, which means we have included those expenditures and are necessary to effectively and effectively cover the needs of the city, or what we anticipate what we'll need for that," said Catron.
Over the year, positions were eliminated and some employees either resigned or were terminated.
"I mentioned our staffing and we did eliminate 15 full-time positions from last year's budget to this year's budget, and five part-time positions," Catron said. "So while this year will not be an easy one financially, we have made great strides, we will continue to make strides, and we have our fingers crossed about the economic downturn and the impact it will ultimately have on our city. But we are prepared if we need to, to ask for a budget revision should it become necessary partway into the new year."
While the managerial department salaries for the fire department were $21,132 less than last year, officials said that has to do with timing.
Fire Chief Ray Hammons is slated to retire at the beginning of the fiscal year, and Assistant Chief Casey Baker will be in charge.
"I went through this very thoroughly, and it's not a reduction in salary at all," said Hammons. "Casey's taking over as chief on July 1, and where I made $69,000, he's going to make $67,000. So that's a partial reduction there."
The assistant chief's salary is included in the budget, but that spot may be vacant for the time being. Hammons said there won't be a reduction in service and added the position will be filled within a year.
"Casey has agreed to back off and put a little bit more weight on his shoulders, and it'll put a little bit more weight on the captains' shoulders. It's not uncommon, and they're stepping up to the plate to help make this work," said Hammons. "So really, the kudos goes to them for wanting to do this."
Funds were set aside - as they are every year - in a reserve account for a new fire truck and an exhaust system.
"There were two things left in the budget that we were excited about, and one is getting our Plymovent System up and running," said Baker. "The system takes the exhaust from the engines and takes that out of the bay, so it makes it safe for the environment, safe for the firefighters, and safe for those coming inside the station tours and different things like that."
Hammons said the $100,000 reserve for the fire truck is budgeted every year.
"When we go out and purchase fire trucks, we don't go out and just buy one, because they're $350,000 to $400,000," said Hammons. "So there is that $100,000 reserve just for that."
Solid Waste took a $6,000 cut in salaries but an increase of $362,437 in expenditures.
Another focus for the budget is the Tahlequah Police Department, headed by Police Chief Nate King. The officers are served by a union.
The Fraternal Order of Police is an organization for sworn law enforcement officers, and its representatives meet annually with the Tahlequah City Council.
