From staff reports
A man convicted of first-degree murder in Cherokee County in 1996 is set to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in February.
Claud R. Redden is up for standard parole consideration, according to state records. His request had also been denied in February 2017.
He was sent to prison on March 31, 1999, for the 1996 shooting death of Charles Lee Pack, 27.
Redden began serving a life sentence in March 1999 for killing Pack, his cousin. The victim was killed by a gunshot wound to the head outside his home in Barber, according to records. Barber is a small community approximately one mile from the Adair County line, just off Oklahoma 100.
Pack's wife told police she glanced out the window and saw her husband lying in the yard, and when she looked out another window, she saw Redden driving away. Redden, of Welling, was picked up at his home, two miles south of his cousin's residence.
According to records, Redden's first trial ended in a hung jury, and in March 1998, a mistrial was declared after several jurors said they heard another of the jurors was reportedly talking about the case. The trial was reset for May 1998, and Redden was convicted.
In 2007, he filed an appeal, claiming his constitutional rights had been violated and that he had ineffective counsel in earlier trials. Those claims were denied in action by the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
