A local driver was arrested after Tahlequah police officers recovered several syringes and paraphernalia inside a truck during a traffic stop.
On March 5, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of Southridge Road and Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a truck that had several large necklaces hanging from the rear view mirror. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on the truck, and the driver, Roberta Ballard, gave the officer her Certificate Degree of Indian Blood card and said she didn’t know where her driver’s license was.
“I then sat back in my patrol unit, and as I read Robert’s information, I also found out her driver’s license expired in October of 2019. I also observed an outstanding city warrant that dispatch confirmed for her arrest,” Cobb said in the police report.
Cobb checked the two other passengers and they were clear of warrants, but they didn’t have valid driver’s licenses, either. The officer had Ballard exit the truck and issued her citations before he informed her of the warrant and arrested her.
Cobb asked her if there was anything illegal in the truck, but she said she wasn’t sure, and that she was just giving the two men a ride. He asked if he could search the vehicle and she said she didn’t know.
“After speaking with Roberta, I requested Sgt. Bryan Qualls and his K-9 partner, Ivo, to my location,” said Cobb. “While waiting on Sgt. Qualls’ arrival, I sat in my patrol unity and Roberta told me she was worried that if something was found in her vehicle, she would be responsible for it.”
Cobb explained to Ballard that if anything illegal was found in the passenger’s belongings, she wouldn’t be responsible for it. He asked her again if he could search the vehicle, and she consented.
The officers had both passengers exit the vehicle and searched the truck. Cobb found a black bag shoved into the dash behind the radio.
“Upon opening the bag, I found 17 syringes with one syringe containing a clear liquid substance, two glass pipes, nine plastic baggies, a small glass container with cotton swabs, a half-melted straw, and Q-Tip, and a cylinder glass vial containing a clear liquid substance,” Cobb said.
The officer field-tested the clear liquid in the cylinder, and it tested negative for methamphetamine. He asked Ballard if the drugs and paraphernalia were hers, and she said she didn’t know.
The passengers said they had no knowledge the items were in the truck, and were free to leave.
Ballard was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
