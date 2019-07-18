A newly elected city councilor is going above and beyond to create opportunities for youth sports in Tahlequah.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff is focusing his efforts on reviving sports teams, using ideas he's picked up from other sources. Ratliff, Mayor Sue Catron and other city officials gathered at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center Tuesday evening to discuss youth sports leagues with those who are frustrated and concerned about the dwindling opportunities.
Despite the near-completion with Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex, Catron said there is not a strong softball or baseball program to bring in competitive regional tournaments. That is not only costing the city revenue, but it's depriving local players of a home-turf venue.
"After investing the money that the city has to build Anthis-Brennan, it seems a waste not to have strong youth programs," said Catron. "The goal is to use our facilities to provide opportunities for our children to participate in sports without having to commute regularly to other towns."
Cancellation of this year's Cherokee County Softball League activities due to the unfinished status of Phoenix Park sparked frustration among area athletes and their parents.
Current sports leagues are managed by organizations and-or groups in the community.
Ratliff has proposed a league wherein all sports fall under one program: Tahlequah Youth League. He is formulating plans, conducting meetings and doing research in hopes that the program can be up and going by the time ball season comes around.
"At this point, I am in the process gathering the information I need to form a new 501(c)3 nonprofit for TYL. Additionally, I will be talking to local business to help support this new program through newly developed sponsorship opportunities," said Ratliff.
Cherokee County Softball League managers attended the forum and posted on their Facebook page that everyone can come out ahead with the proposed partnership.
"I felt that we left tonight with positive thoughts and am excited to see what we end up with. I believe if we all work together that all sports will become stronger and all the kids and parents will benefit," the post said.
The councilor and mayor traveled to Sallisaw a few weeks ago and to study what works and what doesn't when it comes to a city and its sports association. Catron said Sallisaw's is a model of cooperation that Tahlequah may want to imitate.
"We also hope that developing strong programs will allow us to host tournaments, leading to more tourism-type dollars generated," said Catron.
Ratliff said he will also be working with city officials to facilitate the structure change and new contracts. He would like to see funding put back into Phoenix Park from a 2013 bond issue.
Last month, Tahlequah resident Gary Cacy said he believes Tahlequah is missing out financially with the run-down facilities at the Phoenix Park ball fields and that local teams deserve a good place to play.
Ratliff said that since his proposition has "widely accepted," his next step is for board members to from each sport to accompany him to Sallisaw on Aug. 14. There, they will tour the sports facilities and check out how processes are conducted by attending a city board meeting that evening.
"Sports are about to change here in Tahlequah, and they're going to be much better come spring. We're going to find a way to bring back tournaments, get more kids involved in the recreation leagues and bring our kids home," said Ratliff.
