Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for August decreased by more than $23,000 from the same time period last year, and Tahlequah's figures also fell from last August.
The August distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from June business, with monies accounting for sales from June 16 and estimated sales from July 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections reached $598,793.40, compared to $622,761.64 last year.
For August, the city of Tahlequah brought in $833,152.99, down by $14,142.06 from August 2018's figure of $847,295.05.
Hulbert's August 2019 collections were down by $101.53, from the $15,439.46 sales tax collected in August 2018.
According to the data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $158,951,388 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $12,168 from the $158,939,220 distributed in August last year.
The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $20,677,356.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $28,431,893 sales tax disbursement and a $3,782,146 use tax disbursement.
