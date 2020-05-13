The Cherokee County Commissioners installed Plexiglass, or acrylic sheeting, in offices at the courthouse earlier this week.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said the extra precaution will help, as the courthouse is set to reopen Monday, May 18.
"I think they'll help, and we're still trying to figure out how the judges and the courts are going to [do business] and still maintain their social distancing," said Brown.
"It's up to them, because we're not in charge of their court; we're just in charge of the courthouse."
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said once courtrooms have reopened and people arrive for court, they plan to keep the waiting area on the third floor empty.
"Our plan is to try to keep the courtrooms - if they open up full-blown and the waiting area - empty," said Hall. "They'll just be seen in front of the judge, then someone from the court clerk's office will go down and tell them they're up."
The plexiglass was installed in the sheriff's office, the county clerk's office, the court clerk's office, the assessor's office, and the treasurer's office.
