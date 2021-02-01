The Cherokee County Commissioners discussed when the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered during a Feb. 1 meeting.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said the second round of inoculations for county employees will be Friday, Feb. 5 at the courthouse.
“We’re set to go for Friday, and I think we’ll have everyone stay in their offices so we won’t be so congested in the foyer to the courtroom,” said Hall. “We’re going to have the same amount of shots for the same amount people.”
Commissioners signed a title sheet for a bridge over Double Springs Creek. Hall said this was one of District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard’s projects that needed to be kicked off.
The board approved a a resolution for Cherokee County Investment policy. Treasurer Patsy Stafford said this is the same policy they have every year, and there were no changes.
The board gave its nod to the disposal of equipment for the sheriff’s office and Hall's district.
A juvenile detention/transportation claim of $1,560 was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
