Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for the month of September, compared to August unemployment figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for September was 3 percent - lower than the previous month, but higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 59th in the state, reported a labor force of 19,015 in September, marking a decrease of 112 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in September was 706, while the number cited for August was 773.
Employment for September in Cherokee County was 18,309, a decrease of 45 from August.
The September jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.6 percent in Adair County; 3.4 percent in Delaware County; 2.9 percent in Mayes County; 3.7 percent in Muskogee County; 3.9 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.1 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in September, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate of 6.1, while McIntosh County had the second-highest county unemployment rate of 5.3 percent.
McCurtain County had the third-highest with 5.1 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.7 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.