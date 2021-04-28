County, others pitching in to push roadside trash cleanup

A collaboration effort among area residents, county officials, and law enforcement is a step in the right direction for clearing out trash and promoting area beautification.
District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said local residents have contacted him seeing large amounts of trash throughout the county.
“A local here in Keys, Grace Walker, contacted me and wanted to know about a clean-up day on Stone Chapel Road and other roads,” said Hall. “She spearheaded that, and we told her we’d get her the trash bags, signage, and haul off all of the trash at the county’s expense on May 8.”
Hall said Welling resident Jen Montgomery reached out to him about hosting the same type of event on May 15. Hall told Montgomery the county would provide the trash bags and signage, and haul off the trash.
“This is the effort we’re looking for from individuals of each community: to spearhead it, and let the county come in and help them in any way we can,” said Hall. “We’ll help the community and we’re not looking at personal property trash, but we’re looking at roadside trash.”
The collaborative effort is part of the recently passed countywide lodging tax. The tax constitutes a 4 percent of gross rental receipts, and 25 percent is directed to the county for roadside beautification and litter removal. The other 75 percent is earmarked for tourism marketing, advertising, and promotion of the lodging, other local businesses and attractions.
“We’re looking to spend those dollars to campaign with billboards, signage, clean-up dates – everything we can to clean our county back up and make people realize it’s important to all of us to keep the county beautiful,” said Hall.
Gena McPhail, director of tourism with Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said they are thrilled to work with the city and county to clean up the area.
“Our highways, our scenic byways, our Cherokee County roads are covered in litter,” said McPhail. “Some of this litter is from natural causes such as Oklahoma winds, flooding, and tornados. Other reasons for the trashy roadsides are simple carelessness and lack of knowledge.”
According to McPhail, tourists have made comments about the trash along roadways in Cherokee County.
“These visitors express their shock at the overwhelming amount of litter they see,” she said. “We need to turn this around. With the enthusiasm and creativity of our Cherokee County Commissioners, the Cherokee County Trash Coalition, we – that means all of us – can collaborate and build an educational program to reverse littering and make trash cleanup fun.”
Hall and McPhail are teaming up on a project that will reintroduce anti-litter awareness.
“What I would like to do is go around to all of the schools in town and hold a contest each year for the students at the grade-school level. We’d pick out 12 winners, countywide, and we’d build a calendar out of those 12 winners,” said Hall.
McPhail said incentives like this one will help foster awareness.
Local resident Rick Hobbs and his family are out every afternoon, picking up the trash along the roadside.
“It’s my grandkids, my daughters, and my wife, and we walk along, picking up trash,” said Hobbs. “It’s amazing some of the things that go out of a window, because we’re picking up loads everyday.”
Hobbs and his family will collect the litter and bag it up for Hall to carry off. He said Hall collected several bags of trash two times within the week.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office will have its trash trailer in Keys on Saturday, May 8. Walker and volunteers will meet at the old Armstrong Bank at 1 p.m.
You can help
Area residents can send pictures of the trash cleanup to cctourismok@gmail.com.
