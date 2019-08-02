Cherokee County's unemployment rate increased for the month of June, compared to May figures.
According to data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for June was 4.6 percent - higher than the previous month, but lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 65th in the state, reported a labor force of 18,107 in June - a slight decrease of 24 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in June was 871, while the number cited in May was 724.
Employment for June in Cherokee County was 17,936, a decrease of 171 from May.
June jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 4.1 percent in Adair County; 3.8 percent in Delaware County; 3.3 percent in Mayes County; 4.3 percent in Muskogee County; 4.1 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.3 percent in Wagoner County.
Statewide in June, Latimer County and McIntosh County had the highest county unemployment rate of 6.2 percent. McCurtain County had the second-highest with 5.8 percent. Alfalfa County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.9 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.