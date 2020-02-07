From staff reports
Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for January increased by more than $23,000 from the same time period last year, but Tahlequah's figures fell from last January.
The January distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from November business, with monies accounting for sales from Nov. 16 and estimated sales from Dec. 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections hit $603,963.37, compared to $580,839.25 last year.
For January, the city of Tahlequah brought in $767,467.17, down by $76,506.49 from January 2019's figure of $843,973.66.
Hulbert's January 2020 collections were down by $54.55, from the $16,886.49 sales tax collected in January 2019.
According to data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $159,991,371 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an decrease of $4,572,058 from the $164,563,429 distributed in January last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $22,411,496.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $26,280,627 sales tax disbursement, and a $4,331,332 use tax disbursement.
