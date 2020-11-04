Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for September, compared to August's figures.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for September was .4 percent lower than the previous month, but higher from the same time last year. Cherokee County, which was ranked 26 in the state with 4.5 percent, reported a labor force of 19,211 in September, marking an increase of 495 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 865, while the number cited for August was 913.
Employment for September in Cherokee County was 18,346 - an increase of 543 workers from August, when a 4.9 percent jobless rate was reported. The September jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 4.9 percent in Adair County; 3.9 percent in Delaware County; 4.4 percent in Mayes County; 4.9 percent in Muskogee County; 5.6 percent in Sequoyah County; and 4.9 percent in Wagoner County.
