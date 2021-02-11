Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for December 2020, compared to figures tallied in November.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for December was .4 percent lower than the previous month, but higher from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 5.4 percent and reported a labor force of 18,902 in December, marking a decrease of 417 from the previous month.
The number of people claiming unemployment was 1,026, while the number cited for November was 1,128.
Employment for December in Cherokee County sat at 17,876 – a decrease of 315 workers from November, when a 5.8 percent jobless rate was reported.
The December jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 4.8 percent in Adair County; 4.5 percent in Delaware County; 4.9 percent in Mayes County; 5.5 percent in Muskogee County; 5.5 percent in Sequoyah County; and 5.2 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in December, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 10.1 percent, while McIntosh County had the second-highest unemployment rate of 7.8 percent. Haskell County had the third-highest with 7.4 percent. Beaver County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 2.0 percent.
