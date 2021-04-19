Cherokee County's unemployment rate was the same for February 2021, compared to January.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for February, 5%, was the same as the previous month, but higher than the same time last year. Cherokee County had a labor force of 20,551 in February, an increase of 2.6 from January. The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 1,025, while the number cited for January was 1,009.
The February jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 4.2% in Adair County; 4.1% in Delaware County; 4.6% in Mayes County; 5.7% in Muskogee County; 5.6% in Sequoyah County; and 4.8% in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest jobless rate at 10.1%, while Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 2%.
