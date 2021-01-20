Couple arrested after getting caught in burglary

A man and a woman were taken to jail after homeowners caught them stealing items from their residence.
On Jan. 19, Cherokee County Sgt. Brad Baker responded to a house on 790 Road on a report of a burglary in progress.
“The victim came home to find the man and woman walking out with their stuff,” said Baker. “She called 911 and Deputy Scott Wolff went out and got the report from her.”
Baker said the victim took a photo of the suspects and their vehicle.
“We got an address off that license plate and went over there and later saw the vehicle pull up to the Royal Oak apartment complex,” said Baker. “We conducted a traffic stop and we were able to identify the suspect.”
Baker said due to the nature of the call, Tahlequah Police officers also showed up at the apartment complex.
“There were firearms in the vehicle that we could see from plain view that matched the description of firearms taken from the house,” said Baker.
The pair were booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, felon in possession of firearm, and possession of firearm in commission of a felony.
The names of the arrestees haven’t been released due to a separate crime that occurred earlier Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.