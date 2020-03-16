The office of Cherokee County District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels has reported that dockets will be postponed until March 30.
Family/domestic dockets, probate and guardianships; all civil cases except entry and detainers; all criminal conference/disposition dockets (felony and misdemeanors). Entry and detainers will be heard on the regularly scheduled dockets, where all other small claims cases are postponed.
All custody arraignments are to be done by Skype or videoconferencing on regular scheduled dates. Application, termination, and preliminary hearings should be conducted on regularly scheduled dates.
Emergency protective order hearings are to be heard on regular scheduled dockets. For regular confirmation hearings, the attorneys of record are to present their offers on the scheduled dates after announcements are made in the courtroom and hallway.
Deprived dockets will be modified as follows: cases ending in an odd number will be heard at 1 p.m. and cases ending in even numbers will be heard at 3 p.m. on the regularly scheduled dates.
All agreed orders, motion and orders and scheduling orders shall be mailed to the assigned judge for signature.
The jail administrator should make sure no symptomatic inmates are brought to the courtrooms.
The judiciary will reassess the restrictions now in place on or about March 27.
