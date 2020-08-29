Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, said it's a wait-and-see now that schools have officially started.
As of Aug. 28, Cherokee County has 142 active cases, five deaths and 473 recoveries. Three hundred and sixty-nine cases are from Tahlequah.
Tahlequah Public Schools started class Thursday, Aug. 27, and received confirmation that a high school student tested positive for COVID-19. The student wasn't in school on the first day, and staff members and other students who were in contact with the individual were notified and will be quarantined.
Keys Public Schools also had a student who was positive and students had to be quarantined. Meanwhile, Norwood School has closed for two weeks.
During an Aug. 27 ERTF meeting, Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner said the school is not seeing significant challenges two weeks after the fall semester began.
Turner noted there were an average of 109 active COVID-19 cases last week, and there were an average of 104 this week.
City Hall Administrative Assistant Tesina O'Field said her son's daycare closed for a few days after an employee tested positive. The Health Department advised the daycare that no one needed to get tested unless they are showing symptoms.
Kelley Robertson, TACC finance and operations manager, talked with three businesses and they've reported their sales "have been great."
The Crisis Task Force team will meet again Tuesday, Sept. 8.
As of Aug. 28, Cherokee Nation Health Services had 1,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the 14-county jurisdiction. Not all of those are Cherokee citizens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.