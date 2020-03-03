The Tahlequah Fire Department said another agency had confirmed Tuesday afternoon that crews have located the body of the 24-year-old man presumed to have drowned in the Illinois River.
Capt. Mike Sharp of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Section said the operation was a search-and-recovery mission.
The trooper said the initial call indicated an unidentified man had gone into the water around 9:45 a.m. Monday and hadn't resurfaced. The search was suspended for the night on Monday and resumed Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
Agencies assisting in the search include: OHP, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Tahlequah Fire and Rescue, and Welling Volunteer Fire Department, which intercepted the initial call.
Officials have not yet identified the victim.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.