Culver seeking to unseat D4 representative

Tahlequah native Bob Ed Culver Jr. has announced he will be a Republican candidate for state representative District 4 in 2020. He is a longtime businessman, father, grandfather, community servant, and cattleman.
"We need a representative who will go to work for our schools, our jobs, our health care, our main street business owners, our university, our skill centers, and our lakes and rivers. We have very large employers in our county and need a proven leader who will listen and pursue their goals at the Capitol," Culver said. "This is about making certain that our tax burden is low but fair across the board. We need more dollars in classrooms here in Cherokee County, more for rural roads and highways, more in the pockets of taxpayers and less at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. This is about big ideas and getting big things done for Cherokee County."
Culver, known as "Big Ed," has been in community leadership for 31 years, and says public service is engrained deep into who he is. He said friends encouraged him to run because he is an experienced leader with common sense. He is ready to make the commitment to serve the people of Cherokee County.
Culver was a co-captain and scholar athlete for the Oklahoma Sooner football team under coach Barry Switzer. He was inducted into the Tahlequah High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Tahlequah High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016. He is the son of Jo Ellen and the late Rep. Bob Ed Culver Sr., a longtime area lawmaker.
"My parents taught all four of their kids a strong work ethic, to give back, and to dream big. That's exactly what I did after graduating from Tahlequah High School in 1976. I've worked hard, raised a family, and have always been a servant to people, both in my church and in the community where I live," he said.
Culver and his wife of 37 years, Julie, a retired schoolteacher, have three married children, and five grandchildren.
They have always chosen to live and stay active in their hometowns. Born and raised in Tahlequah, Culver maintained ties with the community while running an independent oil and gas business in Canadian, Texas, his wife's hometown.
The Culvers moved back to Tahlequah in 2015. They volunteer and-or support many Cherokee County organizations, including: Cherokee County Cattleman's and Cattle Women's Associations, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Library, Save the Illinois River, Cherokee County Retired Teachers, Tenkiller Area Community Organization, Thompson House, CASA, Help in Crisis, Habitat for Humanity, Care Food Pantry, and the NSU President's Circle. They attend the Tahlequah First United Methodist Church.
"I don't care if you are a Republican, independent, Libertarian, or Democrat, I want to work with you to represent your interests. A representative in the majority party will have a seat at the table to make the decisions that could benefit all of us in Cherokee County," said Culver. "Voters in Cherokee County need to understand that they deserve more than a part-time representative continually voting 'no' and getting nothing done. We need a state representative who shows up to work instead of missing one out of every four votes. We need a representative that will cross party lines to negotiate and make things happen."
