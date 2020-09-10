The District Attorney's Office has filed rape charges against a Muskogee man who met a 12-year-old girl here for sex.
On Sept. 9, District Attorney Jack Thorp filed charges of first-degree rape and forcible sodomy against 21-year-old Cody Elijah Huskey. According to the sheriff’s report, the girl said she met Huskey from a “quick ad” on Snapchat.
“She denied having any mutual friend with Huskey. She stated Friday, Aug. 14, they discussed Huskey coming to her residence in Cherokee County,” Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko said in the report.
The girl said she sneaked out of her house between 3 and 4 a.m., and met Huskey on her neighbor’s property. She admitted she got into Huskey’s vehicle, Huskey put on a condom, and they had intercourse.
On Aug. 16, Rafalko and Sex Offender Compliance Deputy Ryan Robison met with Huskey at his house in Muskogee. Robison read Huskey his Miranda rights when Huskey’s father walked in.
“Huskey’s father ... stopped the interview to say his son was not going to talk without an attorney,” Rafalko said. “It was at this time that Robison stopped the interview and placed Huskey under arrest.”
The vehicle the victim described as being the one Huskey drove was parked in the driveway. Huskey’s father allowed deputies to briefly look into the vehicle, where Rafalko spotted an open box of condoms. Robison said it was the same brand of condom wrapper found close to where the incident took place.
At the patrol unit, Huskey agreed to speak with deputies without his father present. Huskey admitted meeting the girl on Snapchat, but claimed she had "added" him.
“He stated she told him she was 12 years old. He stated he told her he would only be friends with her and that was it,” Robison said in the report. “He stated they sent each other pictures, but that they were not nude pictures.”
Huskey said the girl met him on the neighbor’s property in the vehicle, and they kissed. Huskey claimed the girl pulled down his shorts and he tried to stop her because of her age, but she wouldn’t listen. Huskey admitted he put on a condom and had sex with her.
According to online court records, Huskey bonded out jail and set to appear back in court on Sept. 15.
