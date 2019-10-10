Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Wayne Dotson to Vickie P. Booth.
Denise Davis to Violet Davis Trust.
Denise Davis to Autumn Ketcher.
Jimmy D. Hullinger to Calvin Ullrich.
Jerry L. Kile to Steven Willey.
Marilyn Hooper Kirk to Lotus Creek Properties, LLC.
Civils
Pat Bullet and Richard George v. Margaret Carr and James Andrew Carr - injunction.
Divorces
Nancy May Gallegos-Chavez v. Roberto Gallegos-Chavez.
Brandon J. Porter v. Samantha N. Porter.
Paternity
Shawna Hemmerich v. Cole Brian Welch.
Fire Runs
Oct. 9
Tahlequah FD: 12:24 p.m., MVA, 1414 S. Muskogee Ave..
Death Notices
MARLER, Beverly Jean, 85, Oaks mission cook. Died Oct. 8. Services, Oct. 12, 2 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Teresita Cemetery.
VAUGHN, Bobby Lee, 54, registered nurse. Died Oct. 7. Memorial service, Oct. 11, 2 p.m., Love Light Christian Center. Visitation, Oct. 10, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PARKER, Jay Steven, 51, HVAC Critical Facilities Engineer. Died Aug. 29. Graveside service, Oct. 12, 11 a.m., Swimmer Cemetery in Hulbert.
